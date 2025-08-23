Local city receives $95K grant to boost neighborhood clean-up, housing opportunities

RIVERSIDE — A local city received a $95,000 grant to boost neighborhood clean-up and housing opportunities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Riverside announced this week that they were awarded the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support “ongoing efforts to clean up neighborhoods, remove blighted properties, and open the door for new housing opportunities.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The grant, provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is intended to help communities address critical infrastructure and housing needs.

Of the total $95,000 award, $35,000 will be dedicated to accelerating demolition projects and must be used by Dec. 31 of this year.

The city identified sites in the Valley Plat, Byesville, and Huberville neighborhoods as targeted demolition sites.

Nia Holt, the Community Development Director, said that in order to maximise the impact of the designated $35,000, the city plans to use the funds as a match for the Ohio Department of Development’s demolition program.

The program helps low-to-moderate income communities remove blighted housing and pave the way for redevelopment.

“Opening up areas for infill development aligns with the City of Riverside’s comprehensive plan,” Holt said. “We’re laying the groundwork for new housing opportunities in the Valley Plat, Byesville, and Huberville areas. These neighborhoods are key entry points into our city, so improving them directly supports community pride, safety, and economic growth.”

The remaining $60,000 will be used for both housing rehabilitation projects and any further demolition.

The city plans to work in partnership with the Community Investment Corporation (CIC) to “restore and improve existing homes when possible.”

The will ensure that the grant benefits not only the physical appearance of neighborhoods but also the stability and diversity of housing stock in Riverside, according to city officials.

Holt said that the city’s progress has been years in the making.

“We’ve been able to build off the momentum of prior years. By demonstrating results and leveraging earlier successes, we have positioned ourselves to secure more funding this year. These projects build on each other, helping us tackle larger goals over time,” Holt said.

According to city officials, the long-term vision includes working with a variety of developers to create attainable housing for residents at different income levels.

They intend to pair targeted demolition with strategic rehabilitation in order to create “vibrant, safe, and welcoming neighborhoods that encourage both current residents and future families to invest in the community.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group