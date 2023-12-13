Local city joins list of communities in putting temporary pause on parts of Issue 2

WEST CARROLLTON — Another local city has joined the list of communities in putting a temporary pause on parts of Issue 2.

West Carrollton’s city council voted Tuesday night to place a nine-month moratorium on businesses selling pot.

It means that shops would not be able to get licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

But people can still use and possess the legal amount.

News Center 7 previously reported that Troy, Centerville, Kettering, Beavercreek, and Washington Township put months-long bans in place even before Issue 2 went into effect.

Voters approved Issue 2 in November legalizing recreational marijuana in the state of Ohio.

It allows anyone over the age of 21 and older to use and have up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

