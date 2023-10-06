Local city issues warning about scam involving city code officers

WEST CARROLLTON — A local city has issued a warning about a scam involving city code officers.

The City of West Carrollton says there may be people impersonating city code enforcement officers and any of their officers will wear a uniform and carry official identification, the city wrote on social media.

They are asking anyone who sees any suspicious code enforcement activity to ask for identification.

People can call the City’s Code Enforcement office at 937-859-5783 during business hours for verification.

They can also call West Carrollton Police at 937-859-3688 after hours.





