Local city honors officer shot in line of duty

CLAYTON — A local city honored one of its police officers who was shot in the line of duty in Oct 2023.

Last week, the City of Clayton recognized Clayton Police Officer Cody Cecil for his response to a call for a wanted subject on Oct. 26, 2023.

Officer Cecil responded to an attempt to locate a wanted subject, who fled into a home and barricaded themselves inside a bedroom, according to a social media post from the Clayton Police Department.

As Officer Cecil was assessing the scene, the subject ambushed him and fired numerous rounds at point-blank range with a rifle, striking Officer Cecil numerous times in the arm and torso.

The rounds fired at his torso were stopped by Officer Cecil’s ballistic plate, but other rounds struck his dominant hand, forearm, and bicep.

Officer Cecil was able to find cover and apply a tourniquet to his arm before safely exiting the residence.

Officer Cecil was released from the hospital on Oct. 31, 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Since the incident, Officer Cecil had multiple surgeries and physical therapy to recover, according to the department’s post.

However, he was unable to return to duty due to the extent of the injury.

“Officer Cecil’s quick response, attention, and diligence saved his life and served as an inspiration for other officers,” the department said in its post.

Officer Cecil was presented with several items to show the department’s appreciation for his years of service.

Officer Cecil’s duty weapon, which was struck and disabled, as well as his ballistic plate and panel, will be showcased in the department to “serve as a reminder for both current and future officers to be safe in their daily duties.”

