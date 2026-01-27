Local city experiencing phone system outage

DAYTON — A local city is experiencing a phone system outage.

The City of Dayton shared on social media that they are experiencing a phone system outage.

“We are currently experiencing a phone system outage and are working diligently to restore service. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the city said in its post.

People who need to reach the city can chat with a live agent by clicking the CHAT button on the city website or by emailing paydaytonwater@daytonohio.gov.

911 service should be uninterrupted and functioning normally, according to the Dayton Police Department.

We will continue following this story.

