Local city announces temporary trail closures for repairs

SIDNEY — A section of the trail at the Tawawa Park will be closed for a short time starting on Monday, Jan. 12.

The section of trail that is between Ferguson Circle and Kaser Dell will be closed for a culvert replacement, according to a social media post.

Access to the Tawawa Park and trails can still be accessed at the main gate by using Whipp Road.

For safety reasons, the public is asked to avoid the areas that are closed for a short time.

