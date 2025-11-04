Local city announces Holiday Horse Parade

PIQUA — Piqua’s annual Magical Illumination and Holiday Horse Parade will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 15. The Magical Illumination will take place at Fort Piqua Plaza starting at 6:30 pm., followed by the Holiday Horse Parade at 7 pm.

During the illumination, the new Christmas tree and downtown Piqua will be lit up for the holidays, according to a spokesperson.

The Holiday Horse parade will feature 40 decorated horses and carriage participants that will travel through the streets of Piqua.

The parade starts at Greene St. and will continue to Caldwell St., and take a left turn on High St. The route will continue to Market St. briefly before ending on Main St.

