Local Chinese restaurant ranks in Yelp’s Top 100

KETTERING — A local Chinese restaurant made Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants in 2024.

Kettering’s Kung Fu Noodle ranked No. 92.

The restaurant is best known for its hand-pulled noodle soup.

According to Yelp, the restaurant’s chefs are trained in Lanzhou, a capital city in northwest China.

One Yelp user said the noodles are “chewy and perfectly cooked.”

Some popular dishes include the Classic Lanzhou Beed Noodle Soup, the “Bite of China” Group Pork Noodle Soup, and the vegetarian Tomato Egg Noodles.

“I’m half Chinese and have been craving REAL Chinese food, so I was so excited to discover Kung Fu Noodle. The hand-pulled noodles were chewy and fresh; the broth was so flavorful with some slight sweetness from the carrots; and the meat was so tender,” another Yelp user said

Kung Fu Noodle is located at 2801 S Dixie Dr. #3, 45409.

Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., every day except for Tuesday.

