Local breakfast restaurant to extend hours

FAIRBORN — A local breakfast restaurant has announced that it is extending it’s hours.

Honey Toast, at 130 N Broad Street in Fairborn, posted the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

Starting Wednesday, Honey Toast will stay open until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“So if you’ve been craving a croffle or honey toast a little later in the day, we’ve got you covered,” the post said.

The restaurant said customers have been requesting that they stay open later.

The menu will stay the same for the extended hours, but the breakfast favorite and breakfast special section are only available until 2 p.m.

The restaurant’s drive thru will close daily at 2 p.m. and it’s weekened hours after 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

