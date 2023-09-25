Local boxer punches his ticket to Olympic Trials

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — A local amateur boxer has secured a spot in the Olympic Trials, according to a spokesperson from the DMC Boxing Academy.

Earlier this month, Andrew Zammit was victorious in the Last Chance Qualifier Tournament, in Pueblo, Colorado.

This victory secured him a spot to compete in the Olympic Trials in Lafayette, Louisiana in December.

Zammit’s boxing journey has been marked by personal determination and guidance from his Coach Daniel Meza-Cuadra, the spokesperson said.

DMC Boxing is in Washington Township and is known for nurturing local talent, the spokesperson said.

“The guidance provided by Meza-Cuadra has honed Andrew’s skills and instilled the discipline required to compete at the highest level,” the spokesperson said.

I was thrilled to secure my place in the Olympic Trials through the Last Chance Qualifier Tournament. This journey has been an incredible experience, and I’m determined to make the most of this opportunity. I wouldn’t be here without the support of Coach Meza-Cuadra and the Dayton community,” Zammit said.

