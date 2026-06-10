Local aviation students to be honored at Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Almost 30 students at Wright State will be honored at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.

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The 28 honored are aviation students who completed their first Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification.

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Incoming students will also attend for a chance to connect with other people in their program and learn more about flight training.

The Dayton Air Show is scheduled for June 13–14 at Dayton International Airport.

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