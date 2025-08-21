Local administrative building ranks among ugliest in America

DAYTON — A new survey has ranked a local building among the ugliest public buildings in the country.

The Montgomery County Administration Building ranked No. 13, according to a survey from the New Jersey Real Estate Network.

The building, built in the 1970s, features a limescale facade with long, narrow windows.

The real estate network conducted an online panel survey of 3,003 respondents based on age, gender, and geography.

The City of Flint Municipal Center in Michigan ranked No. 1.

The full ranking can be found here.

