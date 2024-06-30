Local 19-year-old dead after being hit by semi in Indiana

CLAY COUNTY, Indiana — A local man is dead after being hit by a semi on I-70 in Indiana, according to a spokesperson from the Indiana State Police.

The Clay County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James J. Carder, 19, of Wapakoneta.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 27, law enforcement officials responded to reports of a pedestrian strike near the 22-mile marker of I-70 westbound in Clay County.

A preliminary investigation found that Carder was walking on I-70 when a semi-tractor trailer hit him, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the semi pulled over and called 911.

Carder was pronounced dead on scene.

The spokesperson said no one else was injured in this crash.

The Indiana State Patrol will continue this investigation.

