Loaded gun found in student’s locker at Montgomery County school

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A child was arrested after they allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Thursday.
Just before noon, deputies were called to North Dayton School of Discovery for reports of a gun being on school grounds, according to a media release.
Staff immediately found the student who reportedly had the loaded gun in their locker and secured it.
School staff “took all the necessary action” to keep both students and faculty safe once they learned a gun was on school property, according to the release.
A juvenile was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon.
There is no ongoing threat to the school, the release states.
The identity and age of the student was not released.
