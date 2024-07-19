LIST: Here are the local, state services impacted by global outage

MIAMI VALLEY — An update at Crowdstrike is being blamed for a worldwide Windows outage that grounded flights and impacted global business.

News Center 7 will have continuing coverage, providing the latest on this global outage on today on News Center 7 at noon.

News Center 7 has a growing list of local and state services that have been impacted by the outage, including:

Dayton International Airport

Delays at Dayton International Airport amid communication system issues. Read more here.

University of Dayton

University systems remain down amid global outage. Read more here.

>> RELATED: Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

State of Ohio’s WIC Program

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County shared on social media that the state’s Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) computer system is down due to “technical difficulties.”

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles shared on social media that the global outage is impacting servers and that some BMV and Title services may not be currently available.

Due to a global network outage impacting servers worldwide, some BMV and Title services may not be available. We are working to restore services as quickly as possible. — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) July 19, 2024

Ohio Department of Transportation

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation confirmed the outage was impacting the department’s OHGO system.

>> RELATED: What is CrowdStrike?

Springfield Police Division

A spokesperson for the city of Springfield confirmed to News Center 7 that the police department was experiencing an “outage of statewide law enforcement reporting and record checking systems, including the law enforcement automated data system.”

Riverside Police Department

A spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department confirmed they were experiencing a “loss of access to several law enforcement-related websites and portals.”

Dayton Children’s Hospital

While Dayton Children’s Hospital does not use CrowdStrike, some of its suppliers do, according to a hospital spokesperson.

“Very few areas were impacted and we have alternate systems in place. Families may experience a small delay in the pharmacy. Otherwise, there should be no noticeable impact,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group