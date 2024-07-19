Global technology outage affects local university systems

DAYTON — A global IT outage is affecting a local university’s systems.

Around 4:50 a.m. the University of Dayton notified staff and students that a global IT outage was affecting some campus-wide systems.

>> Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world

The widespread Microsoft outage was reported last night and has affected flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world, The AP reported.

The University of Dayton also said that the proper authorities have been notified and they are troubleshooting the issue.

We will continue to follow this story.





