‘Like a racetrack;’ Neighbors ready for change amid decade-long safety improvement project

DAYTON — A decade-long project to improve safety on one of Dayton’s most dangerous and deadly roads is about to move into high gear.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has the latest details on the safety project LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> Investigators raid local internet café for alleged illegal gambling operation, money laundering

City leaders say something needs to change on North Main Street, or State Route 48, between Great Miami Boulevard North to Shoup Mill Road.

Narrow lanes, speeding vehicles, and illegal pedestrian crossings have resulted in more injuries and fatal crashes.

Neighbors who live on this stretch of road said the planned safety improvements are necessary.

“Ridiculous speeding, like a racetrack,” Marty Aniballi said.

North Main Street Safety Improvements North Main Street Safety Improvements (City of Dayton)

©2024 Cox Media Group