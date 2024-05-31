Investigators raid local internet café for alleged illegal gambling operation, money laundering

KETTERING — Investigators have raided a Kettering internet café in connection to a reported illegal gambling operation.

On May 30, Kettering VICE detectives, the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, and the Ohio Casino Control Commission searched an Internet Cafe at 2580 South Dixie Drive.

The search was in connection with illegal gambling and money laundering, according to a media release.

Investigators seized over $200,000 and multiple gaming machines.

Mayur Patel, 29, was arrested on charges of operating a gambling house, possessing criminal tools, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Further information was not available.

We will continue to follow this story.





