54-year-old flown to hospital after vehicle overturns

CLARK COUNTY — CareFlight transported one person to a local hospital after a crash in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Tyler Ross.

At approximately 7:26 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 41 and State Route 54 in Harmony Township.

A preliminary investigation found that a 54-year-old was driving a 2015 Toyota RAV4 southwest on SR-54 at the time of the crash, Ross said.

While passing through the intersection, the Toyota overturned after hitting a traffic sign and embankment.

Ross said the driver was trapped and had to be extricated.

CareFlight flew the 54-year-old to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Post.

