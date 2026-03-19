License plate camera helps find missing elderly woman

TROY — A missing elderly woman from Hancock County was located safely in Troy after the Flock Safety camera system alerted authorities.

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The Flock Safety system is a nationwide network of cameras designed to identify stolen vehicles and drivers with active arrest warrants.

The technology also allows law enforcement to locate missing persons by monitoring for specific vehicles associated with a search.

The search began when dispatchers received a request from the Ohio State Patrol.

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The state agency alerted local authorities that the missing woman’s vehicle had been detected driving in Troy through the Flock system’s camera network.

Following the alert, Troy Police officers and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies located the woman at a local business.

She had stopped to ask for directions.

The woman told law enforcement she was confused.

Authorities reported she appeared to have a potential dementia-related condition.

A Troy Police officer took the woman to the police station for her safety.

Officers waited with the woman at the station until her son arrived to reunite with her.

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