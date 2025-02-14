Library updates ‘Quiet Space’ policy implemented after multiple fights

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has added provisions to its “Quiet Space” policy.

Starting Feb. 18 to maintain a “Quiet Space” the library said it will require anyone 17 and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone Monday through Friday during the school year from 2-6 p.m.

The library said it will no longer limit the number of people allowed inside the Main Library.

Chaperons must be at least 25 years or older, according to the policy.

Both children and chaperones will be required to provide proof of age upon entrance.

More information about “Quiet Space” hours can be found here or you can call the library at 937.463.2665.

