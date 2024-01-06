Less than 1,000 people without power in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — Less than 1,000 people are without power early Saturday morning in Montgomery County.

>>Winter weather system headed for the Miami Valley this weekend; Timing and how much we’ll see

AES Ohio is reporting on its outage map that 993 customers are without power as of 2:56 a.m. Saturday morning.

The outage is concentrated in the Englewood area near Wenger Road, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

The number was as high as 1,965 as of 2:26 a.m.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group