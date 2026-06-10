Legislation to protect first responders heads to governor’s desk

A plan to increase safety measures for first responders during an emergency is headed to the governor’s desk.

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The bill makes it an offense for anyone to remain within 15 feet of a first responder and interfere with their work or threaten to assault them after a warning.

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It also strengthens penalties for obstructing official business and extends the current law to include probation officers.

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