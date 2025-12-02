Legendary broadcasters Dick Vitale, Charles Barkley to call First Four game

DAYTON — Legendary broadcasters Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley will team up for two men’s college basketball telecasts this season, including one in Dayton.

TNT Sports announced on Tuesday that the basketball icons will come together to call a game in March as part of the coverage of the First Four for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The duo will pair up before then to call the matchup between No. 25 Indiana and No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Both Vitale and Barkley are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball and Sports Broadcasting Halls of Fame.

“Dick has meant so much to the game of basketball, and we have long felt he deserved an opportunity to call an NCAA Men’s Tournament game, and we are delighted he has finally agreed following several offers,” said Harold Bryant, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports. “Having him call the game with Charles will be must-see TV and a great way to tip off the First Four.”

The First Four is scheduled to take place March 17-18 at UD Arena.

