Legendary broadcast personality returns to WHIO airwaves

DAYTON — A familiar voice and face with WHIO Radio and WHIO-TV will return to the airwaves beginning next week.

On Monday, March 4, Sgt. Mark Bowron will temporarily join the WHIO Radio and WHIO-TV morning teams to provide the latest in traffic around the Miami Valley.

Sgt. Mark spent decades providing traffic reports for commuters around the region. He graciously agreed to help fill for vacation time.

Nick Roberts, Director of Operations for WHIO 95.7FM and 1290AM, said, “We of course miss Sgt. Mark Bowron like everyone else, so when we had some fill-in vacations, on a lark I called him to see if he was interested in temporary filling-in. To my shock, he was all in! He mentioned how much he loves the WHIO viewers and listeners, and it would be a treat to be on again. He’s a legend!”

Join Sgt. Mark beginning at 4:25 am Monday.

