Legendary area light display to return with 5 million lights

CLIFTON — The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will return brighter than ever this year.

The lights will be turned on Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, according to a spokesperson.

Around five million lights will make up the display, more than any previous years.

The Village of Clifton is in Greene County three miles east of Yellow Springs on State Route 343, six miles south of Springfield and three miles north of Cedarville on State Route 72.

