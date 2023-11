If you love holiday movies, this job is for you.

Cabletv.com is looking to pay someone $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days. The job is called “Chief of Cheer.”

You’ll be asked to rate each movie based on nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer.

Anyone 18 or older can apply. The application is open until Dec. 1.

For more information, click here.





