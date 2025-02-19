Legacy of highest-ranking African-American woman in Army kept alive through girl’s academy, family

DAYTON — Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams-Earley’s military life is showcased in the Netflix movie “The Six Triple Eight”, but not much is known about her personal life.

The Charity Adams-Earley Girls Academy in Dayton is named after the commanding officer of the 6888, the all-black female-run Central Postal Directory Battalion in World War II.

In 2024, famed producer Tyler Perry released the movie “The Six Triple Eight” on Netflix, detailing the extraordinary military career of the troop led by the highest-ranking African-American woman in the army.

Adams-Earley retired to Dayton and raised her family here. In 2008, her daughter Judith Earley moved back to the city where she was raised.

