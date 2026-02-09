Left lanes closed on I-75 due to OSHP investigation

WARREN COUNTY — State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating an incident on Interstate 75 on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ODOT cameras show that the left lanes are closed on I-75 northbound at the Montgomery/Warren county line.

TRENDING STORIES:

OHGO’s website said this is due to a police incident.

News Center 7 contacted the OSHP’s New Lebanon Post. They said that they are handling the investigation. They had no information to provide.

We have contacted OSHP to find out what happened and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group