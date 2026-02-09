6 horses killed in fire at veterinary facility

GROVE CITY — Six horses have died after a fire at an Ohio veterinary facility on Friday night.

The Jackson Township Firefighters Local 2672 in Franklin County said in a social media post that they responded to a fire just after 8 p.m. at the Woodland Run Equine Veterinary Facility.

The fire destroyed a hospital building and 20 stalls, the facility wrote on its website.

There were no reported injuries.

“We at Woodland Run express our deepest sympathy to the people associated with the three Standardbreds, two Quarter Horses, and one Thoroughbred that died,” the facility said. “We would also like to express our gratitude to the local fire department and first responders who battled the blaze.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center said in a Facebook post that it is committed to supporting the facility in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“A barn or clinic fire represents an immeasurable loss — of patients, of memories, and of years of dedicated work. The impact on those who cared for those horses each day is profound, and we share in their grief. The equine veterinary community is small and closely connected,” the hospital said.

The fire remains under investigation.

