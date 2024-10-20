At least 7 dead after ferry dock collapses in Georgia

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. — At least seven people are dead after part of a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia’s coast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crowds had gathered in Sapelo Island on Saturday for a fall celebration by the island’s Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants, according to NPR.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a gangway at the dock collapsed and sent people plunging into the water.

The department said they did not know what caused the gangway to collapse, but officials believe there were at least 20 people on it at the time, our news partners at WSB-TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The gangway connected an outer dock where people board the ferry to another dock onshore.

Multiple people were taken to hospitals, and multiple fatalities were confirmed.

Crews are expected to give an update on the collapse Sunday.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



