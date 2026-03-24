At least 2 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multivehicle crash in Dayton.

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Around 3 p.m., Dayton police were called to a crash at Riverside Drive and Ridge Avenue.

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Multiple vehicles were involved, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

At least two people were taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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