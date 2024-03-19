At least 15 displaced, apartment complex heavily damaged from Warren County fire

FRANKLIN — At least 15 people have been displaced after a fire heavily damaged an apartment complex in Warren County Sunday night.

News Center 7 originally reported that Franklin firefighters were dispatched to the Emerald Edge Apartments on Boulder Drive around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos from an iWitness 7 viewer show smoke and flames coming from the roof of an apartment complex.

At least 15 people have been displaced and the Red Cross was called to the scene, Franklin Fire Lieutenant Darrin Wiseman told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

No one was hurt.

Wiseman said to WCPO that the estimated damages are between $300,000-$500,000.

Warren County apartment fire

Warren County apartment fire





