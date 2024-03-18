Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN — Several firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Warren Count late Sunday night.

>>Threat stemming from homicide investigation prompts closure of Springfield schools, police say

Franklin firefighters were dispatched after 10 p.m. to the Emerald Ridge Apartments on initial reports of a structure fire.

Some viewers also called into our newsroom Sunday night to report the apartment fire.

Franklin Police dispatchers told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported, but the estimated cost of damages was not available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group