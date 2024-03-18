Threat stemming from homicide investigation prompts closure of Springfield schools, police say

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City School District will be closed on Monday due to a possible threat stemming from a homicide investigation.

The district announced the closure on social media citing an “ongoing investigation” and information received from Springfield Police Division.

During an investigation of a homicide on South Center Street Sunday, police found possible threats to students in the district, according to Sgt. James Byron with Springfield Police Division.

Byron said out of an abundance of caution police advised the district, as well as Springfield-Clark Career Technical Center, to be closed Monday.

We are working to learn more.

SCHOOL CLOSURE ￼ Based upon information received from the Springfield Police Division (SPD) and to ensure the safety of... Posted by Springfield City School District on Sunday, March 17, 2024





