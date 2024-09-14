At least 1 injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting in Springfield.
The shooting was reported around 9:52 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cedarview Drive.
The shooting was initially reported as someone who shot their father, a Springfield Police Division sergeant confirmed to News Center 7.
At least one person is injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
