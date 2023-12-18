At least 1 hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Miami County

TROY — At least one person is hurt following a crash in Miami County early Monday morning.

Troy police officers and medics were dispatched to the 700 block of W Market Street on initial reports of a crash.

Miami County Sheriff’s dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies are on at the scene and at least one person is hurt but no other information was available.

Photos from the scene show two vehicles involved, a car and an SUV. Both suffered front-end damage.

