At least 1 hurt following crash on EB I-70 near I-75; all lanes closed

HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person was hurt following a crash on Eastbound Interstate 70 near I-75 early Saturday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the area of EB I-70 near I-75 on reports of an injury crash, Huber Heights dispatch told News Center 7 around 1:20 a.m.

>> TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed on EB I-70 past I-75 due to crash

OHGO cameras show all lanes blocked on EB I-70 between and old Troy Pike.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are assisting in closing down the Highway.

The ramp from Northbound I-75 to Eastbound 70 is currently closed, according to OHGO’s website.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





