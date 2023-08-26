Officers, medics on scene of crash on SB I-75 past U.S. 35

DAYTON — Officers and medics are on scene of a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 near U.S. 35 early Saturday morning.

SB I-75 was shut down between U.S. 35 to Edwin C. Moses Blvd., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

OHGO cameras showed all lanes on SB I-75 were closed just after 3:00 a.m. but all lanes are moving again.

>> TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 past US-35

The crash was reported around 2:57 a.m.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

