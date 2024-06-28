At least 1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Greene Co.

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — At least one person is dead after a crash in Greene County early Friday.

Around 12:45 a.m. Greene County deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a crash at 2001 US-42 South, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

>> Man dead after motorcycle crash in Huber Heights

Dispatchers confirmed that two cars were involved in the crash and at least one person is dead.

Another person was also flown to an area hospital, dispatchers confirmed.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group