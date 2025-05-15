At least 1 in custody after police chase in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — One person is in custody after a police chase in Englewood Wednesday night, according to an Englewood police officer on scene.

The chase started near Meijer at 9200 N Main Street before 9 p.m.

The officer said it ended in Butler Township near the Red Roof Inn at 7370 Miller Lane.

One person is in police custody, but crews are still looking for the other suspect, the officer on scene confirmed.

It is unclear why this chase started or if they found the other suspect.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Englewood police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies in the area.

Crews left the area after 10 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

