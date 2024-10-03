Leaders hit on economic importance of First Four after unsuccessful bid for additional NCAA rounds

DAYTON — It may be October, but the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament is top of mind in Montgomery County.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke with Dayton leaders about their push to try and get more rounds of the tournament in Dayton. He’ll have that tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the Division I men’s tournament will continue to kick off in Dayton, with the First Four’s run at University of Dayton Arena being extended through 2028.

The sporting event is a point of pride for the University of Dayton and the Dayton community. It is one of the biggest economic drivers in the area. It brought about $5.7 million into the Dayton area last year.

“That money that those individuals who come to the games are spending in our community is very important to us,” Jacquelyn Powell, President and CEO of Destination Dayton, said. “And we want to continue to give them a great experience when they come here and make sure that they continue to find this a great place to host the First Four every year.”

While the tournament has started in the Gem City since 2001, officials have been working to add more rounds of the tournament to UD Arena.

