Lawmakers looking to avoid government shutdown; How Miami Valley could be impacted

WASHINGTON D.C. — Lawmakers are expected to spend their weekend in Washington D.C. looking to avoid a potential government shutdown.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning a vote as soon as today on a continuing resolution to keep the government funded for now.

The resolution includes border security measures.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate is working on its own resolution to keep the government open through mid-November. It also includes $6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

McCarthy says he won’t bring up the current Senate bill for a vote.

“Kevin McCarthy is playing a losing game here, and he is doing it with the American economy,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

“I don’t think the country is better if you have a shutdown,” Speaker McCarthy said.

Tens of thousands of federal workers face furloughs if there is a shutdown and members of Congress would still get their paychecks.

The Dayton area’s economy could be greatly impacted by a government shutdown with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Military members and federal workers would go without a paycheck.

Dayton area federal installations support more than 100,000 jobs, according to an analysis by the Dayton Development Coalition.

Installations like Wright-Patterson Air Force Base also account for more than 17% of the area’s economy.

They generate more than $19 billion in total economic activity, all of which could be at risk if there is a government shutdown.

Lawmakers have until midnight on September 30 to reach a deal.

