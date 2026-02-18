Law enforcement work to slow down speeders on I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State troopers and several police departments are working together to slow down drivers on I-70 through Montgomery County.

Troopers said so far, they’ve caught a few super speeders with this new focus.

News Center 7 talked to drivers about what they notice on the highway through Montgomery County.

“I-70 and 75 is horrible,” Tracey Nesko of Tipp City said.”I’m not in a hurry anymore, but it seems to be everybody else is."

Lt. Dallas Root with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said he hears that almost every day.

Root said troopers have been working joint traffic details with local departments to slow speeders since 2021.

The latest addition to that work is troopers teaming up with Englewood and Huber Heights Police and focusing on I-70 through those communities.

The first detail on I-70 was last week.

News Center 7 asked Root about some of the speeds at which they stopped drivers.

“We were getting cars in the 90s. I think we got one at 101,” he said.

Troopers said they have the data to show this kind of enforcement is needed.

“On the interstate, speed and lane changes are typically two of the most common violations that contribute to a lot of our crashes,” Root said.

The drivers told me they appreciate the work.

“Yeah, if it makes us safer, that’s fine with me,” Alea Carter said.

Root said they’re going to keep up these joint traffic projects with 70 now in the mix; they’re going to focus on 70, 75, 35, and state routes 4 and 48, and rotate through focusing on those locations several times a month.

