Law enforcement trying to crack down on Ohio street racing

COLUMUS — Officers and deputies have started an effort to crack down on street racers in Ohio.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the northwest portion of Interstate 270 has become a racetrack at times and it’s putting lives in danger, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

Cars are going faster than 100 m.p.h., and deputies are targeting that portion of the freeway on specific days and times.

“These individuals are out engaging in criminal activity as they’re doing this,” said Deputy Jim Gilbert. “A lot of them are carrying firearms, a lot of these vehicles stolen.”

Police made nine stops connected to street racing during one operation and the highest speed was 108 m.p.h., WBNS said.

They also worked with Columbus Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

These joint operations are expected to continue throughout the summer.

