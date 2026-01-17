Last-second three-pointer keeps Miami RedHawks undefeated

OXFORD — The Miami University men’s basketball team had to go into overtime to stay undefeated on Saturday.

Peter Suder’s three-pointer with just over a second left in overtime helped Miami beat the Buffalo Bulls, 105-102, at Millet Hall in Oxford.

Eian Elmer’s triple as regulation ended tied the game at 88-88 and forced overtime.

This marks the sixth time that the RedHawks have scored over 100 points this season.

Miami improves to 19-0 overall, 7-0 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Suder led five MU players in double figures with 37 points.

Luke Skaljac and Antwone Woolfolk each had a double-double. Skaljac had 18 points and 10 assists, while Woolfolk finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Elmer added 17 while Brent Bylers scored 14 points.

Miami is one of three undefeated men’s basketball teams in the country. No. 1 Arizona and No. 8 Nebraska each won on Saturday.

The RedHawks are currently not ranked in the Top 25 polls.

Miami’s next game will be Tuesday, Jan. 20, when they play at Kent State at 7 p.m.

