Large rescue operation underway at John Bryan State Park

MIAMI TWP., Greene County — Several crews from multiple Greene County fire departments are working to rescue a person who suffered a medical emergency on a trail at John Bryan State Park Monday.

Medics and fire crews were first called to the park in northern Greene County around 3 p.m., according to initial reports.

An Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson confirmed the rescue operation was for a 63-year-old person who suffered a medical emergency. The person’s injuries were not immediately known however the spokesperson said given their location in the park a rope rescue was needed to get them out.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

