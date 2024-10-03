1 taken to hospital after crash, victim found with gunshot wound in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that reportedly happened during a funeral procession in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police were called to respond to the area of Germantown Street and Mount Clair Avenue after a vehicle reportedly hit a motorcycle, officers on the scene told News Center 7.
When the first officers got on the scene, there were over 100 to 200 people in the street, which prompted a county-wide call for assistance.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New retailer coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons
- John Amos’ cause of death released
- Student loan grace period ends; what happens now?
Police say the motorcyclist also had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]