1 taken to hospital after crash, victim found with gunshot wound in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that reportedly happened during a funeral procession in Dayton.

Police were called to respond to the area of Germantown Street and Mount Clair Avenue after a vehicle reportedly hit a motorcycle, officers on the scene told News Center 7.

When the first officers got on the scene, there were over 100 to 200 people in the street, which prompted a county-wide call for assistance.

Police say the motorcyclist also had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

