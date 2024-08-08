Large police presence reported in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A large police presence was reported in Trotwood Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. our newsroom began getting calls about a police presence at Little Richmond Road and Wolf Creek Pike.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene was kept at a distance but saw Dayton and Trotwood cruisers, as well as an ambulance.

>> Large fire reported on site of former Beckett Paper Mill building in Butler County

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office “Incident Command Center” was also spotted.

We are working to learn what started this investigation and will continue to update this story as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group