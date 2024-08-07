Large fire reported on site of former Beckett Paper Mill building in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:55 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a large, smoky fire at a building believed to be what is left of the former Beckett Paper Mill in Hamilton.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters are dealing with large blaze at recycling facility in northern Miami Valley

Firefighters were dispatched on the first alarm about 4:52 p.m. Wednesday to a four-story structure at North 5th and Dayton streets. We’re hearing the fourth floor of the structure has collapsed onto nearby railroad tracks.

There have been no reports of injuries from Butler County Fire Dispatch.

City Manager Craig Bucheit is reporting that Martin Luther King Boulevard, between High and Dayton streets, is closed until further notice.

The former paper mill caught fire in November 2015 and again in February 2022.

We’re working to learn more about the fire and we will update this developing report.





